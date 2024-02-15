 India's Exports Surge 3% in January, Trade Deficit Narrows To 9-Month Low
India's exports rose by 3.1 per cent in January to USD 36.92 billion compared to USD 35.8 billion in the same month of 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 04:38 PM IST
Representative Image | FPJ Library

India's exports rose by 3.1 per cent in January to USD 36.92 billion compared to USD 35.8 billion in the same month of the previous year despite the geopolitical crisis in the Red Sea region that has disrupted the global ship movement, data released by the Commerce Ministry on Thursday showed.

Merchandise deficit narrows

The country's merchandise imports also increased by 3.0 per cent in January 2024 to USD 54.41 billion but were lower than USD 58.25 billion in December 2023. The merchandise trade deficit narrowed to a 9-month low of USD 17.49 billion which reflected a strengthening of the macroeconomic fundamentals of the country that will help to reduce pressure on the rupee.

The merchandise trade deficit stood at USD 19.80 billion in December 2023. The attacks on merchant ships by Houthi rebels around the Red Sea have disrupted trade as shipments now have to be sent through the longer route via the Cape of Good Hope on the southern tip of Africa which has led to increase in transport costs.

This has also slowed the overall movement of goods. Around 80 per cent of India's goods trade with Europe, estimated at nearly USD 14 billion a month, normally passes via the Red Sea, according to the government data. These goods now have to traverse around 5,000 additional nautical miles on the longer route via Africa which takes another 15 days or so.

