e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia's exports in December 2022 dipped by 12.2%: Commerce Ministry

India's exports in December 2022 dipped by 12.2%: Commerce Ministry

Imports fell to USD 58.24 billion in December 2022 from USD 60.33 billion in the same month the previous year

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 16, 2023, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
India's exports in December 2022 dipped by 12.2%: Commerce Ministry | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

India's exports in December 2022 dipped by 12.2 per cent to USD 34.48 billion as against USD 39.27 billion in the same month last year, according to the data released by the commerce ministry on Monday.

Imports fell to USD 58.24 billion in December 2022 from USD 60.33 billion in the same month the previous year.

From April to December of this fiscal year, the country's total exports increased by 9% to USD 332.76 billion. Imports during the period increased by 24.96 per cent to USD 551.7 billion.

India's exports, according to Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal, have maintained their strength in the face of global headwinds.

Read Also
Foreign investors pull out ₹15,000 cr from stocks in first 2 weeks of 2023
article-image

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Budget 2023: Taxpayers expectations |Teji Mandi Explains

Budget 2023: Taxpayers expectations |Teji Mandi Explains

Around 58% builders expect housing prices to rise further in 2023: Survey

Around 58% builders expect housing prices to rise further in 2023: Survey

TCS BaNCS named a leader in Wealth Management by Everest Group

TCS BaNCS named a leader in Wealth Management by Everest Group

Rupee falls 21 paise to close at 81.59 against dollar

Rupee falls 21 paise to close at 81.59 against dollar

Dabur NewU launches six stores across India, crosses 100-store mark

Dabur NewU launches six stores across India, crosses 100-store mark