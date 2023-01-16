India's exports in December 2022 dipped by 12.2%: Commerce Ministry | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

India's exports in December 2022 dipped by 12.2 per cent to USD 34.48 billion as against USD 39.27 billion in the same month last year, according to the data released by the commerce ministry on Monday.

Imports fell to USD 58.24 billion in December 2022 from USD 60.33 billion in the same month the previous year.

From April to December of this fiscal year, the country's total exports increased by 9% to USD 332.76 billion. Imports during the period increased by 24.96 per cent to USD 551.7 billion.

India's exports, according to Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal, have maintained their strength in the face of global headwinds.

