India's B2B business expected to grow 10.3% in 2022: American Express

India's B2B business is expected to rise by 10.3 per cent in 2022, according to global payments company American Express.

A study was conducted by American Express India and Invest India in partnership with the Centre for Business and Economic Research.

"Indian businesses saw spending grow three times faster than the expectations from its comparable peers in the other countries, the study said.

The report further stated that bullishness and greater confidence will lead to 74 per cent of businesses spending more on technology.

The study further revealed that 59 per cent of B2B sellers consider the main benefit of digital payments to be the speed of payment and ability to track spendings and 83 per cent of respondents stated that the government's 'Make in India' campaign has helped their business.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 05:01 PM IST