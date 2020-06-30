India's April-May fiscal deficit at Rs 4.66 trillion

India's fiscal deficit in the first two months stood at Rs 4.66 trillion or 58.6% of the target for the current fiscal year, according to the data showed by the government.
Additionlly, the net tax receipts during April-May is valued at Rs 338.5 billion and the total expenditure is at Rs 5.12 trillion.
More details awaited.
