Indians To Pay Less For Electricity During Daytime, While Tariffs Will Be Higher At Night

Representational Image |

As heatwaves and a delayed monsoon plague Indians, escaping the sun in air-conditioned rooms during the day was the only respite for those who could afford it. But as people beat the summer heat, the power bills that go up by as much as 20 per cent could burn a hole in their pockets.

As mercury doesn't seem to drop, power tariffs during the day have been reduced, while consumers will have to pay more for using electricity at night.

The rationale and long-term goal

But the move is actually aimed at reducing the use of power at night, which is when households are likely to use air conditioners more after everyone comes back from work.

Although summer is over, the new rates will be applicable from April 2024 for offices and factories, while households will get cheaper power during the day from 2025.

The new rates are also an outcome of the government's plan to shift towards renewable energy, as tariffs will be low when solar power is easily available, while thermal and hydro power will be saved for nights.

By slowly passing on benefits of solar power to consumers and encouraging the use of renewables, the government aims to source 65 per cent of India's electricity from non-fossil fuels.