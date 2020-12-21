Indians most optimistic in APAC about job, pay rise prospects in 2021: global study

Indians are the most optimistic in Asia Pacific region about job and pay rise prospects in 2021, job site 'Indeed' said on Monday, citing its global study.

Indian workers (56 per cent) are more than twice as positive about their chances of getting a pay rise next year compared to their counterparts in Australia (20 per cent) and Singapore (23 per cent).

Over one in three Indian workers are very optimistic about their career prospects in 2021, the highest in all countries surveyed, it said.

"Indian workers deem workplace safety (59 per cent) and employee wellbeing (44 per cent) as the two most important considerations for the 2021 workplace," the study revealed.

Indias resilience as it prepares to embrace a new year and a potential vaccine drive is reflected in the optimism of its workers over the job market.

Yet, 54 per cent said they would not pursue other job opportunities even if approached by other employers, some citing current workplace satisfaction but most pointing to job insecurity.

Speaking of resilience, more than two in five employers said the decisions taken at the outset of the pandemic were effective in ensuring their business continuity.

Sixty-six per cent employers also credited their workforce for pulling together and helping their company in this time of crisis.

Although forced into lockdown this year, Indian workers cited greater family time and inclusion/flexibility as positive side effects.

Two in five workers said "more time with family" and "more opportunities to work from home" had the biggest impact on their personal circumstances in 2020.

According to an Indeed statement, the global survey measured the sentiment of 3600 employers and 14,142 employees across the UK, the US, Ireland, Australia, India, France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil and Canada between November 13 and November 20 this year.