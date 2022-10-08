Indians looking for retail jobs down by 12% even as the sector makes record festive sales

The data was released by job search site Indeed. | iStock

India’s retail sector is expected to register double digit growth since demand in stores is back to pre-pandemic levels, and sales during the festive season have already hit record levels. Just a week after the festive sales kicked off, eight crore Indians have faced online orders, and 2.5 crore jobs have already been predicted for the retail sector by 2030. But reports suggest that Indians don’t want retail jobs despite this robust growth, since search for employment in the industry has gone down by 12 per cent.



More jobs but less aspirants



This comes after a rise of almost 30 per cent in retail jobs between 2020 and 2021, according to job search platform Indeed. People aren’t looking for more work in the retail space, even though job creation has been high with a 40 per cent increase. Mumbai has the second highest number of retail jobs after Bengaluru and is ahead of Chennai. Being the launch pad for delivery services, Bengaluru also accounts for 5.5 per cent of all delivery jobs in India, which is the highest in the country.



But when it comes to people looking for those delivery jobs, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata are leading the way. Mumbai on the other hand doesn’t have the kind of retail job demand as Bengaluru or Chennai, despite being the financial capital of India.



Is it the pay or working conditions?



These findings follow reports that suggested that underpaid Indian workers are working an average of 11 hours a week without any pay at all. Another alarming scenario emerged after Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, mentioned that more than 45 crore Indians aren’t even looking for jobs, because working conditions aren’t encouraging.



Recently India’s unemployment rate fell after surging beyond eight per cent, while the attrition rate in corporate India remains high at 20 per cent, despite a 10.6 per cent increase in wages by India Inc.