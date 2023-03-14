Indians have lost Rs 953 crore to crypto scams so far, according to Finance Minister

In the summer of 2021, when crypto assets were still hot property before crashes and scams to come, investors rushed to buy the Dubai Coin. Based on false claims about the coin being Dubai's official cryptocurrency, its value skyrocketed by 1000 per cent, before the scam was revealed. This was just one of two lakh crypto scams to hit people in two years, and Indians have lost almost Rs 1,000 crore to them, according to the government.

Government cites FATF ammendments

Days after bringing crypto transactions under the ambit of anti-money laundering laws, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that around Rs 953 crore have been lost to scams pulled using cryptocurrencies. She was responding to a query by a DMK MP in the Lok Sabha, and also added that the Financial Action Task Force has made changes curb money laundering and terror financing, using crypto.

Little clarity on monitoring scams

On being questioned about mechanisms to monitor dubious activities, Sitharaman cited notices issued by the Reserve Bank of India to caution people about risks of trading in virtual assets. The minister who hadn't clarified on the legality of cryptocurrencies for more than a year before bringing them under money laundering laws also mentioned Enforcement Directorate probes against crypto exchanges.

Scammers on a rampage?

Recently Indian investors were struck by a Rs 500 crore cryptocurrency scam, where victims had been lured with unreal promises of a 200 per cent return. Before the scam was unearthed in December 2022, the year saw people losing billions to Terra and FTX scandals that resulted in exchanges crashing.