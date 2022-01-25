IndianOil bags Global Healthy Workplace Award as first Indian PSU

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IndianOil) has emerged as the first Indian PSU to win the Global Healthy Workplace Award 2021 in the 'Large Scale Industry’ category. The award acknowledges IndianOil's unwavering focus on upholding best healthy practices at the workplace. The award also honours the company's extensive endeavours to support its employees' mental and physical wellbeing to nurture a happy, positive and productive workplace.

The award was announced during the 9th Global Healthy Workplace Summit organised between 17th and 18th November 2021. In a special recognition ceremony organised on the digital platform, Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman-IndianOil, received the award on behalf of IndianOil. The award was presented by Wolf Kristen and Tommy Hutchinson, Co-Directors and Co-founders, Global Centre for Healthy Workplaces.

Shrikant Madhav Vaidya said, "I thank the Global Centre for Healthy Workplaces for recognising IndianOil's sustained efforts in creating a mentally, physically and emotionally healthy workplace. The honour also reflects how IndianOil has been catering to global benchmarks as far as on-job happiness is concerned. It is indeed a special moment for us, and I congratulate Team IndianOil for winning this honour. The recognition will encourage us to go the extra mile and further strengthen the positive workplace culture that has been created with sustained efforts over the last several decades".

Reflecting on IndianOil’s enhanced focus on health and wellbeing of people amidst the pandemic, Vaidya added, “IndianOil's compassionate face emerged as our most significant strength when we had to navigate through the worst pandemic that the world has seen in centuries. While the world came to a standstill, our teams braved every odd to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply in every nook and corner of the country. However, we also needed to evaluate and appreciate the risk exposure of our frontline workers. The countrywide network of IndianOil stakeholders had to work in tandem to minimise the spread of the infection and provide a safe and healthy working environment”.

Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra, Director (HR), IndianOil, remarked, "IndianOil has a 'People First' approach. To nurture a positive and productive workplace culture, we focus on both physical and mental wellbeing of our employees, their family members, stakeholders and surrounding environment." He also elaborated on IndianOil's future plans to further enhance the holistic wellbeing of employees at IndianOil.

The Global Healthy Workplace Awards (GHWA) bring together global health and wellbeing leaders and is the first international awards programme recognising healthy workplaces. It is closely aligned with the WHO Healthy Workplace Model, focusing on the physical and psychosocial work environment, addressing personal health resources and ensuring enterprise community involvement.

Formed in 2012, the Global Centre for Healthy Workplaces (GCHW) supports the advancement of workplace health and wellbeing through a series of initiatives designed to enhance shared learning, recognition, and replication. The centre seeks to create a healthier and more productive working experience for all employers and employees, irrespective of their size, location, or circumstances.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 07:08 PM IST