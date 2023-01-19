Indian workers drag Chevrolet-maker GM to court over failure to pay compensation

Although global carmakers including Hyundai, Toyota, Kia and Morris Garage have been attracted to India's growing automobile market, some brands have steered clear. Among them, the iconic General Motors company, known for marketing Chevrolet among other names, stopped selling cars in India back in 2017. But its exit from the country hit a rocky terrain, as a labour union in India has dragged GM to court over non-payment of compensation to workers laid off by it.

The workers allege that they had been fired illegally, after GM's talks to sell its Maharashtra plant to Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motors, failed to materialise. The company hasn't been paying 50 per cent of their monthly salary from April, as specified in an order of a local industrial court. GM currently owes Rs 25 crore in unpaid wages to workers of the factory, while it says that it was beyond the court's power to order the compensation.

On the other hand, the union has demanded that the court should hold GM and its executives in contempt, and punish them accordingly. The workers are seeking imprisonment for the firm's officials, for violating court orders.

In the past few years, other American firms including Ford have also been forced to shut down operations in India.

