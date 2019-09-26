Indian Women YouTubers with over 1 mn subscribers grows to 120

New Delhi: The number of women YouTubers in India having over one million subscribers has grown to over 120 in three years, the Google-owned video platform said on Thursday.

Overall, there are over 1,200 YouTube channels in India that have more than one million subscribers.

"From zero women creators with over one million subscribers in 2015, the number has grown by leaps and bounds. We had one woman creator with one million subscribers in 2016, three in 2017, to now a strong community of over 120 in 2019," Satya Raghavan, Director, Content Partnerships, YouTube in India, told PTI.

They are coming from all parts of India, creating content in multiple Indian languages, he added.

"YouTube is no longer an urban phenomenon, about 60 per cent of our watchtime coming from non-metro cities, creating content in multiple Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, among others," he said.

Raghavan said "with over 265 million monthly active users, India has become our biggest and fastest growing market globally. There is no better time than now to be a YouTube creator in India." There are women celebrities like Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, and sports journalist Snehal Pradhan joining the bandwagon on the platform.

There are also others who are are bringing in diverse content, even from traditionally male dominated verticals like auto, technology, gaming and farming.