Indian telcos lost 1.89 million users during October, says telecom department

mobile tower | Representative pic

According to the Department of Telecommunication, telos lost a total of 1.89 million subscribers October. But it was still lower than the 3.67 million users the industry lost in September. During October the number of wireless users also went down to 114.3 crore from 114.5 crore in September.

Apart from that the volume of mobile users per 100 people dipped to 82.74 per cent from 82.94 per cent between September and October. This data has been released before the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India releases subscriber related numbers for October.