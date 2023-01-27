Indian tech major Infosys buys back 16,74,000 of its shares for Rs 1,531.13 each

https://www.infosys.com/

According to a regulatory filing, Indian IT major Infosys has acquired 16,74,000 of its shares for an average value of Rs 1,531.13 per unit through a buyback. Its stocks were down on Friday, as the entire market remained in the red following a crash in Adani's stock prices.

This brings the total number of shares bought back by Infosys so far to 4,78,98,500.

