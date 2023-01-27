e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndian tech major Infosys buys back 16,74,000 of its shares for Rs 1,531.13 each

Indian tech major Infosys buys back 16,74,000 of its shares for Rs 1,531.13 each

With this the total number of shares bought back by Infosys so far stands at 4,78,98,500.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 27, 2023, 09:21 PM IST
article-image
https://www.infosys.com/
Follow us on

According to a regulatory filing, Indian IT major Infosys has acquired 16,74,000 of its shares for an average value of Rs 1,531.13 per unit through a buyback. Its stocks were down on Friday, as the entire market remained in the red following a crash in Adani's stock prices.

This brings the total number of shares bought back by Infosys so far to 4,78,98,500.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

NSE and BSE complete transition to T+1 system for quicker settlements

NSE and BSE complete transition to T+1 system for quicker settlements

Inox Green offers to prepay entire outstanding amount on 1950 NCDs

Inox Green offers to prepay entire outstanding amount on 1950 NCDs

Indian tech major Infosys buys back 16,74,000 of its shares for Rs 1,531.13 each

Indian tech major Infosys buys back 16,74,000 of its shares for Rs 1,531.13 each

Meet Adani's nemesis and Hindenburg founder Nathan Anderson

Meet Adani's nemesis and Hindenburg founder Nathan Anderson

Coca Cola may launch smartphone in collaboration with Realme by March

Coca Cola may launch smartphone in collaboration with Realme by March