Indian tech firm Mastek invests in US-based VolteoEDGE to boost customer service

VolteoEDGE offers online services to its clients in diverse sectors including manufacturing, energy, healthcare, retail, and infrastructure.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 10:06 PM IST
According to an exchange filing, Indian tech firm Mastek has invested in US-based connected machinery and network facilitator VolteoEDGE, to boost its customer service as well as engineering operations.

As a partner of Intel and ServiceNow, VolteoEDGE offers online services to its clients in diverse sectors including manufacturing, energy, healthcare, retail, and infrastructure.

With its cloud transformation services, Mastek helps healthcare and life sciences as well as retail, manufacturing, financial services, government and public sector companies achieve digital transformation. It leverages data and modernises applications to drive forward a digital advantage.

