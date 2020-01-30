Indian Rupee slips 19 paise to 71.47 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee opened on a weak note and declined by 19 paise to 71.47 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday, tracking weak opening in domestic equities, even as crude oil prices eased.

Forex traders said most Asian currencies declined after the US Federal Reserve kept its key policy rates steady.

"Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) kept interest rates unchanged at 1.5-1.75 per cent and gave a positive picture of the US economy.

"However, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell expressed concern over inability to get inflation to the 2 per cent level and the fact that corona virus can be the new risk on the horizon. This led to a safe-haven demand in dollar index and we saw a gap up opening in USD/INR spot," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research - Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

The rupee opened weak at 71.39 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 71.47, down 19 paise over its last close.