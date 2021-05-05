Indian Railways transports another Oxygen Express from Hapa

Indian Railways is on a mission mode for transporting oxygen & ensuring its availability inorder to help in the treatment of certain medical conditions in the COVID infection. With Oxygen Express, Railways is ensuring that the medical oxygen is made available to COVID-19 patients across the country, thus bringing respite to the patients who are in dire need of oxygen. In this very direction, Western Railway has run 2ndOxygen Express carrying Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) from Hapa in Gujarat to Gurugram in Haryana, thereby strengthening the united fight against COVID-19 by transporting the life-saving Oxygen to various states.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, a Ro-Ro service carrying four tankers loaded with Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) left from Hapa in Gujarat at 06.37 hrs on 3rd May, 2021 and will reach Gurugram in Haryana in the morning of 4th May, 2021.The Oxygen Express is carrying approx. 85.23 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen and will traverse a distance of 1088 Kms to reach its destination. These Oxygen tankers will be further taken to be used at COVID Care Hospitals at Delhi & adjoining areas. The train will run via Wankaner, Surendranagar, Viramgam, Mehsana, Palanpur, MarwarJn., Ajmer, Falna, Ringus&Rewari. The LMO has been supplied by M/s Reliance Industries, Jamnagar.