Indian Railways clocks 25% jump in revenue for FY23

Last month, a partliamentary committee had rebuked the Indian railways over a negative revenue or loss of more than Rs 15,000 crore. Now the revenue of Indian Railways has jumped by 25 per cent Rs 2.40 lakh crore for FY23.

This reflects a surge of almost Rs 49,000 crore more than FY22 with freight revenue increasing to Rs 1.62 lakh crore, showing a 15 per cent growth.

At the same time passenger revenues have hit a record high growth of 61 per cent at Rs 63,300 crore.

This has helped railways to fully pay for the pension expenditures after a gap of three years.

The performance has been supported by buoyancy in revenues and better management of expenses.

These measures helped Indian Railways clock an operating ratio of 98.14 per cent.