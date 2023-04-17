 Indian Railways clocks 25% jump in revenue for FY23
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndian Railways clocks 25% jump in revenue for FY23

Indian Railways clocks 25% jump in revenue for FY23

This has helped railways to fully pay for the pension expenditures after a gap of three years.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 10:34 PM IST
article-image
Picture for representation

Last month, a partliamentary committee had rebuked the Indian railways over a negative revenue or loss of more than Rs 15,000 crore. Now the revenue of Indian Railways has jumped by 25 per cent Rs 2.40 lakh crore for FY23.

This reflects a surge of almost Rs 49,000 crore more than FY22 with freight revenue increasing to Rs 1.62 lakh crore, showing a 15 per cent growth.

Read Also
Indian Railways to give a stunning makeover to Bhuj station in Gujarat
article-image

At the same time passenger revenues have hit a record high growth of 61 per cent at Rs 63,300 crore.

This has helped railways to fully pay for the pension expenditures after a gap of three years.

Read Also
Indian Railways completes 170 glorious years
article-image

The performance has been supported by buoyancy in revenues and better management of expenses.

These measures helped Indian Railways clock an operating ratio of 98.14 per cent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Railways clocks 25% jump in revenue for FY23

Indian Railways clocks 25% jump in revenue for FY23

Air India to hike salaries for 2,700 pilots, 5,600 cabin crew under new compensation structure

Air India to hike salaries for 2,700 pilots, 5,600 cabin crew under new compensation structure

Motherson Sumi increases stake in joint venture with South Korea's Youngshin by 30 per cent for Rs...

Motherson Sumi increases stake in joint venture with South Korea's Youngshin by 30 per cent for Rs...

Axis Bank rewards employees with 4,22,066 shares for exercising stock options

Axis Bank rewards employees with 4,22,066 shares for exercising stock options

WTO panel says India violated trade laws with customs duty on phones and ICT goods

WTO panel says India violated trade laws with customs duty on phones and ICT goods