Indian pharma sector benefits from COVID-19 pandemic, as USFDA approvals come at a faster rate

After being marred over by a host of issues in the US market, Indian pharma stocks have finally regained their mojo and are looking at a secular rally going forward. These companies faced price erosion, increased domestic competition, reducing margins and a dearth of new drug approvals in the US market over the last 4-5 years. However, the coronavirus breakout has significantly changed the circumstances.

USFDA approvals are coming at a faster pace all of a sudden. On the request of the US President, India has partially lifted the ban on export of Hydroxychloroquine and 11 other active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and their formulations. This development has given a new lease of life to the pharma sector. The dullness has now turned vibrant with multi-year opportunities.