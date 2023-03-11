Indian pharma firm Zydus gets USFDA nod to sell mood disorder drug

Image: Zydus (Representative)

According to an exchange filing, Indian pharma company Zydus has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Olanzapine Orally Disintegrating Tablets.

Olanzapine Orally Disintegrating Tablets USP, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, and 20 mg are used to treat certain mental/mood conditions such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Olanzapine tablets may also be used in combination with other medication to treat depression.

These tablets belong to a class of drugs called as atypical antipsychotics and work by helping to restore the balance of certain natural substances in the brain. The products will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad.

Olanzapine Orally Disintegrating Tablets USP, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, and 20 mg had annual sales of $28.3 million in the United States. The group now has 351 approvals and has so far filed over 440* ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.