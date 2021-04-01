Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India, UCO Bank, and Bank of India shares jump after capital infusion

Shares of four public sector banks -- Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India, UCO Bank, and Bank of India -- on Thursday closed with up to 6.25 per cent gains after the government infused Rs 14,500 crore to improve their financial health.

Indian Overseas Bank closed 6.25 per cent higher, Central Bank of India gained 4.89 per cent, UCO Bank 3.91 per cent and Bank of India 2.95 per cent on the BSE.

These stocks had jumped up to 10 per cent during the morning trade.

The government has infused Rs 14,500 crore, mainly into banks that are under the RBI's prompt corrective action framework to improve their financial health.