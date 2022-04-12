Indian Oil Corporation removes Russian Urals from latest tender: Report

Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has excluded several high-sulphur crude grades, including Russian Urals, from its latest tender, trade sources said on Tuesday, Reuters report said, citing sources.

IOC has informed market participants that Das, Eugene Island, Thunder Horse and Urals crude were no longer on the list of grades under its latest tender, which closes on Tuesday, the sources said.

IOC imports crude for itself and on behalf of its Chennai Petroleum subsidiary.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 01:54 PM IST