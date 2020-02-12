‘Indian IT sector revenue up by 7.7% to $191 bn': Nasscom

The resilient Indian Information Technology (IT) sector generated a whopping $191 billion in fiscal 2019-20, said the industry's apex body. "The IT-BPM (Business Process Management) sector grew 7.7% year-on-year (YoY) to $191 billion, including $147-billion in exports and hired 205,000 people during fiscal 2019-20," said the National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom).

Software exports grew 8.1% YoY during the fiscal under review. The sector also remained a net hirer with a total workforce of 4.36 million (43.6 lakh), including 884,000 digitally skilled talent.

"The IT services sector garnered $97 billion with 6.7% YoY growth, followed by e-commerce with $54 billion, growing at 25.6% YoY," said the industry's representative body.

According to a Nasscom report, the software services and products sector generated $105 billion revenue over a decade from 2009 to 2019, created 2 million (20 lakh) jobs and added 10,000 companies, including start-ups.