Indian investors suffer Rs 4 lakh cr loss in 2023's opening week

After celebrating the arrival of the new year and starting it off with fresh optimism, the last thing anyone would expect is to lose money on investments. But with recession grazing the global economy, markets across the world failed to see a Santa Claus rally, which is a green run for stocks between Christmas and the new year. This gloom has spilled over into Indian indices, as Sensex and Nifty have underperformed, causing a Rs 4 lakh crore loss for investors in 2023's opening week.

Caution over US job data and interest rates

Although Nifty50 is expected to hit 20,000 in the coming year, it had dipped below 18,000 by the time markets closed on Friday. Caution ruled the market sentiment over the past week, with US job data that could sway the federal reserve's interest rate hike, expected to emerge soon.

As the global tech downturn is expected to impact orders for Indian IT firms, traders are also keeping an eye on the earnings to be announced in weeks to come.

Worse days ahead?

The total market cap of all compamies listed on the BSE has dropped by Rs 4.02 lakh crore in the first five days of January. The rupee also fell to 82.72 from 82.55 to end Friday. The absence of a Santa Claus rally is also known to be a prelude to a year when stocks prices crash further.