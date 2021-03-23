Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur’s Spring Fest 2021

Spring Fest is the annual social and cultural fest of Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur. With the online reach of over 100000, Spring Fest is one of the largest of its kind in Asia to be organized entirely by students. Enthusiastic participants from almost 750 major colleges of India throng to Kharagpur to this 3-day celebration of fun and frolic. Spring Fest 2021 was the 62nd edition of the fest and happened on 19th to 21st of February, 2021.

This year, Spring Fest has scheduled Hitch Hike, the Nationwide Prelims for its Dance, Drama, Music, Fashion and Literary events in twenty-one cities across India, namely Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Guwahati, Chennai, Vizag, Raipur, Indore, Bhubaneshwar, Ranchi, Kolkata, Pune, Dehradun, Patna, Lucknow, Jaipur and Chandigarh.

With the budding enthusiasm of the participants and the Organizing team, and the palpable excitement in the air, this edition of Spring Fest was probably grander than ever. Spring Fest conducts a multitude of events encompassing 12 genres and more than 130 events are contested among the best in India with a total cash prize worth around Rs 35 lakhs at stake. As always, boatload of new events are here to tickle your senses and bring out the hidden talent in you.

These events aim to provide a battlefield for the best of the best and also to have the participants experience the time of their lives. Our last year’s social initiative – Prayatan: Taking a Bite Out of Hunger aimed to improve the living standards of the people of Gopali (a village located 5 km from the IIT Campus), and tackling social, economic and educational problems faced by the rural communities through its project and initiatives. We aim to eradicate the hunger issues among the school children in and around the IIT Kharagpur campus.