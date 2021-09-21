Indian innovation ecosystem driven by knowledge economy, marketplace-led research, AI: Niti Aayog member

The Indian innovation ecosystem is driven by knowledge economy, fundamental research driven by marketplace, and disruptive technologies like machine learning and artificial intelligence, Niti Aayog member V K Saraswat said on Tuesday.

Addressing a virtual event organised by industry body CII, Saraswat said these interventions have taken India to the innovation leadership position.

He also said India has all ingredients for innovation and teamwork. Stronger integration of these with the global community will take the country to the top on the innovation ladder, he added.

Also speaking at the event, Principal Scientific Adviser to Government of India K VijayRaghavan noted that the digital push in India has been extraordinary.

He pointed out that initiatives, such as Aadhaar, COVID-19 portal for vaccination, have been phenomenal in terms of reach, size and scale, and no other country has such enormous potential.

According to him, some of the important initiatives like cyber-physical initiative, supercomputing mission, artificial intelligence mission and deep ocean mission will help India transcend further on the innovation trajectory.

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said technology and innovation are among the primary engines of a nation's growth and economic development.

Kant highlighted that many of the significant innovations during the pandemic were led by the digitisation of businesses.

India has climbed two spots and has been ranked 46th by the World Intellectual Property Organization in the Global Innovation Index 2021 rankings.

