Indian government bonds bounced back, tracking gilt prices

Government issues bonds when it seeks to raise debt from investors to support fiscal spending for supporting the economy. These are low-risk investment vehicles, which also carry benefits such as interest on them being exempt from income tax. Now rates of these debt instruments have recovered from the day's lows thanks to dropping US Treasury yields, supported by cutoffs at the state loan auction which exceeded expectations, as gilt prices bounced back.

The 10-year benchmark bond closed at Rs 99.85 on Tuesday, compared to Rs 99.89 on Monday, after falling 7.30% in yield during the day. Rising US yields and crude oil rates had weighed down the bonds.

The rise of treasury was triggered by the US Federal Reserve official's statement which hinted at heftier interest rate hikes over a long term fight against inflation.

Hopes that China will relax its covid restrictions, caused a rise in crude oil prices, as protests have rocked the world's key oil importer. The Brent crude oil slated for a February delivery surged from $83.89 to $86.72 per barrel.

The market were largely influenced by US treasury yields and crude oil rates, as a decision on repo rates is awaited on December 7. Till then, traders advise against placing large bets, as they expect a 35 basis points hike.