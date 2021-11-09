Indian gamers to compete at 2022 Asian Games qualifying via Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton, the South Korean video game company, today announced that Indian players will be able to qualify for the official esports program of the 2022 Asian Games via Battlegrounds Mobile India. This will allow Indian gamers the opportunity to compete at the event for medals, it said in a press release.

The Games will run September 10-25, 2022, with competitors from across Asia competing for the medals.

Krafton has invested a total of $70 million this year in the Indian IT sector.

The Asian Games is a multi-sport event that’s held every four years, in which Asia’s best athletes compete. The event is recognised by the International Olympic Committee as the second-largest event of its kind, behind only the Olympics.

The Asian Games first paved the way for e-sports representation with its inclusion as a demonstration sport in 2018. In 2020, and now 2022, esports is part of the official program and a medalled event.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is available exclusively to play in India.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 12:12 PM IST