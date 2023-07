Indian Energy Exchange Net Profit Up 10% To ₹76 Cr In Q1FY24 | Image: IEX (Representative)

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Thursday posted a 10 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 75.82 crore in the June quarter on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 69.12 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a BSE filing.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 127.36 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 113.39 crore a year ago.

The exchange's board has approved the re-appointment of Sudha Pillai and Tejpreet Singh Chopra as non-executive independent directors for another five years after their respective terms end next year.

The current term of Pillai will expire on April 25, 2024 and that of Chopra on March 4, 2024.

IEX Shares

The shares of IEX on Thursday at 3:30 pm IST were at ₹120.50, down by 3.14 percent.

