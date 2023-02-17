e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndian Energy Exchange buys back 2 lakh shares worth Rs 135.50 each

Indian Energy Exchange buys back 2 lakh shares worth Rs 135.50 each

IEX bought back 1.80 lakh equity shares on NSE, whereas it bought 20,000 shares on BSE.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 17, 2023, 05:31 PM IST
article-image
Indian Energy Exchange buys back 2 lakh shares worth Rs 135.50 each | Image: IEX (Representative)
Follow us on

Indian Energy Exchange on Friday bought back 2 lakh shares worth Rs 135.50 each, the company announced through an exchange filing. IEX bought back 1.80 lakh equity shares on the NSE, whereas it bought 20,000 shares on the BSE.

The company on February 15, bought back 2,57,400 equity shares for Rs 134.28 each.

Read Also
IEX buys back 2.08 lakh shares worth Rs 133.01 each
article-image

Shares

IEX on Friday closed at Rs 135.10, down by 0.77 per cent.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Wipro allots 15,955 shares to employees as stock options

Wipro allots 15,955 shares to employees as stock options

India's forex reserves drop by $8.31 bn, as RBI tries to break Rupee's fall

India's forex reserves drop by $8.31 bn, as RBI tries to break Rupee's fall

China's billionaire tech banker goes missing amid graft crackdown

China's billionaire tech banker goes missing amid graft crackdown

Indian Energy Exchange buys back 2 lakh shares worth Rs 135.50 each

Indian Energy Exchange buys back 2 lakh shares worth Rs 135.50 each

Tech layoffs: Apple quietly fired 3rd party contractors, according to reports

Tech layoffs: Apple quietly fired 3rd party contractors, according to reports