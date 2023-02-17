Indian Energy Exchange buys back 2 lakh shares worth Rs 135.50 each | Image: IEX (Representative)

Indian Energy Exchange on Friday bought back 2 lakh shares worth Rs 135.50 each, the company announced through an exchange filing. IEX bought back 1.80 lakh equity shares on the NSE, whereas it bought 20,000 shares on the BSE.

The company on February 15, bought back 2,57,400 equity shares for Rs 134.28 each.

Shares

IEX on Friday closed at Rs 135.10, down by 0.77 per cent.

