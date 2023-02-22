Indian Energy Exchange acquires 1,26,500 of its shares via buyback

Representational image

According to a regulatory filing, the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) has bought back 1,26,500 of its shares for Rs 143.79 as acquisition price per unit.

With this purchase, IEX has so far acquired 40,23,659 of its shares through the medium.

