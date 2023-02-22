e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndian Energy Exchange acquires 1,26,500 of its shares via buyback

Indian Energy Exchange acquires 1,26,500 of its shares via buyback

The total number of shares bought back by IEX so far stands at 40,23,659.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 06:49 PM IST
article-image
Representational image
Follow us on

According to a regulatory filing, the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) has bought back 1,26,500 of its shares for Rs 143.79 as acquisition price per unit.

With this purchase, IEX has so far acquired 40,23,659 of its shares through the medium.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indian Energy Exchange acquires 1,26,500 of its shares via buyback

Indian Energy Exchange acquires 1,26,500 of its shares via buyback

All about ISO, the body that governs quality to facilitate global trade

All about ISO, the body that governs quality to facilitate global trade

RBI MPC member concerned about 25 bps rate hike hurting India's growth

RBI MPC member concerned about 25 bps rate hike hurting India's growth

IDFC First Bank allots shares worth Rs 1.2 cr to employees as stock options

IDFC First Bank allots shares worth Rs 1.2 cr to employees as stock options

Vedanta wins award with 38th ranking worldwide for its integrated annual report 2021-22

Vedanta wins award with 38th ranking worldwide for its integrated annual report 2021-22