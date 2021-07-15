Indian economy to see 'substantial slack' in FY22 despite GDP growth: RBI bulletin

Although the Indian economy is poised to recover and witness positive growth in the current fiscal, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said that there will be "substantial slack" in it.

The RBI Bulletin for July 2021 noted that the economy is struggling to regain the momentum of recovery that had started in the second half of 2020-21 but was interrupted by the second wave of Covid.

"Even with a 9.5 per cent GDP growth in 2021-22, there will be substantial slack in the economy and demand pressures may take some more time to become evident," it said.