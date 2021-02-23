Indian Coast Guard Commissions Interceptor Boat C-453

Indian Coast Guard Ship C-453, the 17th of the 18 Interceptor Boat (IBs) project indigenously constructed by M/s Larsen & Toubro Ltd., was commissioned at Chennai by Leena Nandan, IAS, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs on 19 Feb 2021 in the presence of Jiwesh Nandan, IAS, Additional Secretary, Department of Defence, Director General Krishnaswamy Natarajan, PVSM, PTM, TM, Director General Indian Coast Guard, Inspector General S Paramesh, PTM, TM, Commander Coast Guard Region (East) RAdm JS Mann, VSM, NM (Retd), VP & Head L&T shipyard and other Officials of Indian Coast Guard and M/s L&T shipyard.

ICGS C-453, the 27.80 Mtrs long Interceptor Boat with a displacement of 105 tons and Max Speed of 45 knots (85 kmph) is capable of undertaking multifarious tasks including Surveillance, Interdiction, close coast patrol, Search and Rescue, in addition to rendering assistance to boats and craft in distress at sea. The vessel is provided with advanced navigation and communication equipment for safe navigation. The quick reaction ability coupled with modern equipment and systems provides her the capability to swiftly respond to any maritime situation at very short notice. ICGS C-453 is commanded by Assistant Commandant Animesh Sharma and will be based at Chennai under the operational control of Commander, Coast Guard Region (East).