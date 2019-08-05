Indian Bank profit jumps 74.5 per cent in Q1

New Delhi: Public sector Indian Bank on Monday posted a 74.55% jump in its net profits for the April-June quarter, at Rs 365.37 crore, said a top official.

The city-based bank recorded net profits at Rs 209.31 crore during the corresponding quarter the previous year.For the year ending March 31, 2019 the net profits were at Rs 321.95 crore.

Declaring the financial performance, Indian Bank managing director and CEO Padmaja Chunduru said it is one quarter posting strong results.

"The bank has posted a healthy growth in all segments," she told reporters. On the total income for the April-June quarter, she said it grew to Rs 5,832.11 crore from Rs 5,131.96 crore registered the same period last year. For the year ending March 31, 2019 total income of the bank was at Rs 21,067.70 crore.