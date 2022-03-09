Indian Bank launches women-centric product IND–Mahila Shakti–555 Days

Indian Bank celebrated Women’s Day with the launch of a special fixed maturity Term Deposit Product “IND – Mahila Shakti – 555 Days”.

Indian Bank also flagged off a few other initiatives like Corporate Blog, Internal group for Blood Bank assistance “IB BLOOD POOL”. S L Jain, MD & CEO along with the Executive Directors V. V. Shenoy, Imran Amin Siddiqui, and Ashwani Kumar while launching the new channels emphasized the commitment of the Bank in meeting the financial needs of women besides leveraging the digital ecosystem.

As part of the International Women’s Day celebration, Indian Bank also organized special webinars for its staff on Leadership and Health.

S L Jain, MD & CEO upholding his stance on women’s equality said that “Women are the key pillars of the society. Women at Indian Bank are a major force to contend with in all spheres, be it domain skillsets, management expertise, or professional qualifications. With today’s launch, Bank reiterates its consistent leaning towards inclusive growth and gender parity. Women in our nation have proved their capabilities in every sector supporting the growth of the economy."

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 10:08 PM IST