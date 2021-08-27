Indian Bank launches mega retail loan campaign

Indian Bank launched its mega retail loan disbursement drive today. It was flagged by Imran Amin Siddiqui, Executive Director at Mumbai. He handed over sanction letters to a large number of borrowers in the presence of the other dignitaries.

During his address, Siddiqui said that as the impact of COVID has receded, the Bank is reaching out proactively to new and existing customers by organising such campaigns. He said, the Bank is taking various steps such as digitisation of processes, and it has targeted to reduce turnaround time of retail and MSME loans significantly.

Rohit Rishi, FGM, said that the Bank had taken conscious steps to enhance its retail and MSME portfolio. During the current month, 2,464 loans amounting to Rs. 528.83 crores were sanctioned in Mumbai, Rishi said.

The mega retail loan disbursement camp covers all the zones of FGMO Mumbai spread across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Surat, Pune and Nagpur. It is focussed on home loans, vehicle loans, and personal loans, etc., it said in a press release.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 12:34 PM IST