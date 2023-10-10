Indian Bank Appoints Shiv Bajrang Singh As Executive Director | Image: Indian Bank (Representative)

Indian Bank on the basis of a letter received from Central Government notification appointed Shiv Bajrang Singh, Chief General Manager as executive director, the bank announced through an exchange filing.

He will hold the post of executive director for a period of three years and he assumed the post on October 9.

Shiv Bajrang Singh is a Post Graduate and a MBA professional. He is also a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers. He has completed the Leadership Development Programme of IIM for Senior Management of PSB. Prior to joining as Executive Director of Indian Bank, he was serving as Chief General Manager of Bank of India.

He has rich banking experience of more than two decades. During his tenure at Bank of India, he worked in all key banking functions in various capacities viz., Rural, Treasury & FX, MSME, HRM, Business Process Re-engineering.

Shiv Bajrang Singh has business development background which comes from his strategic positioning as Zonal Manager in the field in different Zones. He has also worked in various verticals at the Administrative Offices.

At the Corporate level, he has steered the MSME Department and Human Resource Department with his expertise.

He has also served as Chairman of RRB- Arayavart Bank for a period of 5 Years.

