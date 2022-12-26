Indiabulls Real Estate sells its subsidiaries for Rs 240 cr to Dhani Services

Indiabulls Housing and HDFC ink pact for co-lending |

Housing sales in India's major real estate markets shot up by 40 per cent in the first nine months of 2022, even as interest rates kept rising to control inflation, and made loans more expensive. The growth of the Indian real estate market and its resilience has attracted capital market player Dhani Services into real estate. The firm has ventured into selling properties with the takeover of Indiabulls Real Estate's subsidiaries, Juventus Estate and Mabon Properties for Rs 240 crore.

Both firms together have a land parcel of 35 acres near Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram. Juventus had also clocked more than Rs 1 crore in revenues for 2021-22.