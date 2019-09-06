Indiabulls Housing Finance shares tank 10 pc amid reports of PIL against co

New Delhi: Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance on Friday dropped nearly 10 per cent amid reports that a public interest litigation has been filed against the company and its promoters.

The scrip tumbled 9.31 per cent to Rs 406.20 -- its 52-week low -- on the BSE. On the NSE, it cracked 9.58 per cent to its one-year low of Rs 405. In a BSE filing, Indiabulls said it has come to its notice through media reports that a public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed against Indiabulls Housing Finance and its promoters in Delhi High Court.

"The petition has not yet been filed in the High Court as per the website records of Delhi High Court, but has been leaked in the social media with malicious intent and vested interests to create turbulence in the stock price of the company and fulfil ulterior motives," the company said on Friday.

The purported PIL admits that the allegations are the same as in the petition of earlier petitioner Abhay Yadav which was subsequently withdrawn.

According to the company, Yadav had admitted that the allegations against the company were based on false, incorrect and twisted data; and that he had filed the petition at the behest of the mastermind of the blackmailing racket who was then subsequently arrested and is currently in jail.