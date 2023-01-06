Indiabulls Commercial Credit Ltd issues NCDs at coupon rate upto 10.30% p.a. | Image: Indiabulls (Representative)

Indiabulls Commercial Credit Limited (ICCL), a non-banking financial company (NBFC), has announced the public issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of the face value of Rs. 1,000 each (“NCDs”).

The Tranche I issue opened on January 05, 2023 and closes on Friday, January 27, 2023.

The Tranche I Issue has a base issue size of ₹ 100 crores with an option to retain oversubscription up to ₹ 100 crores, aggregating up to ₹ 200 crores (“Tranche I Issue”) within a shelf limit of ₹ 1,000 crore. The Tranche I Issue offers various series of NCDs for subscription, with coupon rates ranging from 9.05% p.a to 10.30% p.a.

NCDs

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on BSE Limited (“BSE”) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE,” together with BSE, the “Stock Exchanges." BSE shall be the Designated Stock Exchange for the Tranche I Issue. The NCDs have been rated “CRISIL AA/Stable” by CRISIL Ratings Limited and “ICRA AA (Stable)” by ICRA Limited.

The company is also offering an additional incentive of 0.25% to the Category III and Category IV investors in the proposed Tranche I issue who are also holders of NCDs or bonds previously issued by company.

The lead managers to the issue are Edelweiss Financial Services Limited, Elara Capital (India) Private Limited, and Trust Investment Advisors Private Limited. Beacon Trusteeship Limited is the Debenture Trustee to the issue, and KFin Technologies Limited is the Registrar to the Tranche I issue.

Net proceeds

Net proceeds of the Tranche I Issue, after meeting the expenditures of and related to the Tranche I Issue, at least 75% shall be utilised for the purpose of onward lending, financing, and for repayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings of the company and up to 25% for general corporate purposes.