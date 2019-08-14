IndIAA Awards few days away

The International Advertising Association (IAA) will present IndIAA Awards on August 26 evening at a glittering ceremony at the ITC Grand Maratha Hotel, Sahar.

Punit Goenka, President, IAA India Chapter, said, "In its fifth edition now, the IndIAA awards are a salute to real hard working advertising backed by a client's brief and a real budget.

This is not for advertising that is made for award shows. The all-star jury chaired by Suresh Narayanan, Chairman, Nestle have worked hard and come to their considered opinion.”

Abhishek Karnani, Chairman, IndIAA Awards, said "This is an award judged by senior advertisers, and presented to all co-creators of the winning work.

This really makes it unique, and also ensures a great mix of marketers, creative leaders, media agency heads, PR practitioners and so on. This year we have introduced a new category for Young Professionals in the advertising profession.

Positioned as a Campaign for Good, it partners with the Rotary District and hopes to create an integrated multi-media campaign that shows young adults what senior citizens really want from them."