India will see GDP growth of more than 7% this decade due to economic reforms: CEA KV Subramanian

Days after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowered the growth projection from 12.5 per cent to 9.5 percent for fiscal 2021-22, the Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian on Sunday said that India stands out singularly as the one and only country that has instituted path breaking reforms over the last year and a half. ‘’India will see GDP growth of more than 7% this decade due to economic reforms. Much like the 1991 reforms that created a huge momentum of growth for over three decades, the reforms over the last year and a half will also position India for a very high growth pace in the coming decades,’’ he noted.

He was virtually delivering the Centenary Lecture on the occasion of the 100th Foundation Day of the Mumbai School of Economics & Public Policy today.