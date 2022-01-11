India, UK counterpart discuss trade, investment

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar discussed issues such as trade, investment, and security with UK counterpart Liz Truss.

The total trade in goods and services between the UK and India stood at 19.8 billion pounds in the four quarters by the end of Q2 2021,according to the UK's Department for International Trade.

The total UK exports to India was at 7.3 billion pounds in the four quarters to the end of Q2 2021.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 02:14 PM IST