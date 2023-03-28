 India to get flying taxis by 2025 thanks to electric vertical take-off systems, says aviation secretary
The passenger will be able to control everything, as limitations such as the requirement for a runway will be done away with thanks to vertical take off.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 07:14 PM IST
Smaller aircrafts being used as air taxis in Chandigarh since 2021 still require runways and a lot of space as well as fuel to operate. The country isn't alien to helicopter services, which at the same time are restricted for those who can shell out big bucks.

But with the manufacture of electric vertical take-off and landing systems, affordable air cabs will be gliding through Indian cities by 2025.

Vertical electric take off to be game changer

The announcement has been made by civil aviation secretary Rajiv Bansal during an event in Bengaluru, organised by the apex industry chamber.

He was speaking about advanced and short-distance aerial mobility, and highlighted how eVTOL vehicles align with the government's mission UDAN.

Higher convenience, lower cost

The lighter, more compact aircraft will be powered by electric take off and landing mechanisms, hence reducing the reliance on aircraft fuel.

At the same time, Bansal emphasised the need for negotiations about airspace management for manned and self-driving air cabs, involving the airport authority, directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) and the ministry of defence.

As per Bansal's ambitious plan, India will get eVTOL backed air taxis a year before Dubai, which has scheduled a 2026 launch.

