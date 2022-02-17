India tablet market witnesses 4% YoY growth despite chip shortage: Report

The overall India tablet market grew 31 per cent year-on-year during Q4 2021, while for the entire year it grew 4 percent YoY, a new report revealed on Thursday.

According to Gurugram-based market research firm CMR, among the market players only Lenovo posted a double-digit growth in Q4 2021 that further cemented its place at the top of the leaderboard.

"Driven by the pandemic and the need for companion devices at home for work, learn and unwind, tablets continued to witness a strong growth momentum for the second year in succession," Menka Kumari, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR said in a statement.

Shipments of Tablets with 8 inches display constituted 16 per cent of the overall shipments in the India market. On the other hand, Tablets with 10-inch and above displays contributed to 74 per cent of the shipments.

Lenovo topped the tablet market in India, mainly driven by its enterprise tablet business. Lenovo Tab M10 HD Tablet series garnered 32 percent market share and primarily in the value for money (Rs 7,000-Rs 25,000) segment.

Lenovo shipments recorded 23 percent YoY growth in CY2021. Lenovo has a strong offline play, catering to enterprise and consumer demand.

Apple was placed second with 20 percent market share, and a remarkable 29 per cent YoY growth in Apple iPad shipments.

Samsung was placed third in the market leaderboard with an 18 percent market share.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 12:46 PM IST