India steel output grows 18% to 118 MT in 2021: World Steel

India's crude steel production surged by nearly 18 per cent to 118 million tonne (MT) in 2021, while world leader China recorded a 3 per cent decline to 1 032.8 MT, according to World Steel Association.

India, had manufactured 100.3 MT steel in 2020 and China had produced 1 064.7 MT of steel in the same year, World Steel Association said in its report.

The association stated that total world crude steel production was 1,950.5 MT in 2021, a 3.7 per cent increase compared to 1 880.4 MT in 2020.

According to the report, in 2021, Japan produced 96.3 MT steel as against 83.2 MT in 2020. The United States' output was at 86 MT compared to 72.7MT a year ago.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 07:25 PM IST