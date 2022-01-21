India smartphone market logs 169 mn units shipment in 2021, highest till date: Counterpoint

India's smartphone market registered its highest-ever shipments at 169 million units in 2021, according to a report by Counterpoint Research. Preliminary data from Counterpoint Research's Market Monitor service.

The report said that India's smartphone shipments crossed 169 million units in 2021 to register 11 per cent year-on-year growth from about 152 million units in 2020.

The increased adoption and demand for 5G smartphones was one of the key factors for high shipments in 2021, the report said.

The report added that 5G smartphones contributed to about 17 per cent of the overall shipments in 2021, registering 6x growth compared to 2020.

Intense competition among OEMs, availability of cheaper 5G chipsets and declining prices of 5G devices will enable brands to push more 5G devices into the market, the report said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 08:49 PM IST