Business

Updated on IST

India, Russia working to deepen economic partnership: Niti VC

By PTI

Kumar said that India is looking to expand its relationship with Russia to a qualitatively higher level with deeper economic cooperation and exchange of ideas

India, Russia working to deepen economic partnership: Niti VC
PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra

Recent Stories

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in