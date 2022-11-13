India removed from list of currency manipulators by US, here’s why that’s good news

The currency monitoring list keeps a country for two consecutive reports at least. |

Bilateral trade between India and the US went from $80 billion to $119 billion in a year between FY21 and FY22, with India’s tech sector supporting 1.6 million jobs in America. Even as India decided against halting oil imports from Russia to manage inflation, it has retained the US’ confidence as a trading partner. The country’s crucial position in the global economy has received added validation as the US has removed the Indian Rupee from a list of currencies to be monitored.

What is the list for?

Along with India, Vietnam, Thailand, Italy and Mexico are also out of the list, which still includes Germany, Malaysia, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore and Taiwan. This exclusion means that India is not among countries which could be labelled as currency manipulators. Any country added to the list, remains on it for at least two reports submitted to the US Congress, which updates it about the economic policies of trading partners.

The currency manipulator tag

The list which has seven countries now, is created to review a country’s policies to see if it indulges in currency manipulation. This is a practice where governments deliberately lower their currency rates to take undue advantage from their trade with the US. An example of this is China’s move to devalue the Yuan in 2015, when a weaker currency against the US Dollar jacked up Chinese exports while making imports costlier.

The rising demand for dollar globally resulting from a weaker Yuan also led to inflow of US dollar in India, hence creating pressure on the Rupee. Since Yuan was cheaper, it also gave an edge to Chinese exporters against Indian firms, and reduced margins for businesses in India. China also got to push more of its products into India, while costly imports helped its local producers find a larger domestic market.

India out of the shadows

But now that India is unlikely to be designated as a currency manipulator like China was in 2019, the Reserve Bank (RBI) can now manage exchange rates to prevent the rupee from falling. So far it has tried to break the Rupee’s fall by buying dollars when more of the US currency flowed into India, while selling it as outflows increased. But in any case, India can rest assured that its monetary and macroeconomic policies aren’t under US scrutiny.