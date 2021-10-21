India ranks in top 25 defense products exporting nations: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

India's defence minister Rajnath Singh stated that as per a report by the Peace Research Institute, India has secured a spot in the top 25 defence products exporting nations. "I am happy to inform you that as per Stockholm International Peace Research Institute 2020 report, for the first time India is among the top 25 defence products exporting countries list," he said.

Singh made the comments while attending an event of Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSU). He said defence exports meant an increase in our capability, calibre and standard. "To promote export of defence items and to make India part of the global defence supply chain, we have set a target of Rs 35,000 crore export in aerospace and defence good-services by 2024-25," he further said.

He is on a two-day visit to Bengaluru, where he will be attending meetings and visiting the DPSU facilities to review their progress

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 06:19 PM IST