India ranked 12th in women member presence on firms’ board globally

With more and more organisations in the country realising the importance of gender parity, a recent study has revealed that India ranks 12th globally in women member presence on board.

According to a recent study on 'Women On Board 2020' by global recruitment tendering platform MyHiringClub.com and Sarkari-Naukri.info, India ranked 12th worldwide in women member presence on board.

This study was done online amongst 7,824 listed companies across 36 countries, including India.

In India, 628 listed employers participated in this study.

The study revealed that among these 628 listed companies, 55% have women directors, which is 14% higher than last year.