India ranked 12th in women member presence on firms’ board globally

With more and more organisations in the country realising the importance of gender parity, a recent study has revealed that India ranks 12th globally in women member presence on board.
According to a recent study on 'Women On Board 2020' by global recruitment tendering platform MyHiringClub.com and Sarkari-Naukri.info, India ranked 12th worldwide in women member presence on board.
This study was done online amongst 7,824 listed companies across 36 countries, including India.
In India, 628 listed employers participated in this study.
The study revealed that among these 628 listed companies, 55% have women directors, which is 14% higher than last year.
Overall, it found that women's director on board percentage is 14.87%, more than double compared to the last two years.
Among them, 29% of the boards have two women directors, 63% of these boards have only one woman director each, it said.
The average board life of male directors in India is three years, more than their women counterpart while globally it is only about two years, it pointed out.
Further, it said that the gap between the maximum board tenure of men and women directors is very huge, with 46% fairer sex been a director for less than one year.
Around 54% of employees in Asia and 39% in India are women, but only a fraction of that number makes it to middle and senior management level, it added.
According to the study, Norway continued to top the list with 40.72% women on board, followed by Sweden with 30.84%, Finland 29.91%, Germany 29.70%, South Africa 19.84% and the US 20.41%.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)